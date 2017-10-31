Rhinelander book store closing

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Inventory reduction begins Thursday at all 45 Book World stores, including one on Brown Street in Rhinelander, as the company begins the process of closing its doors, according to a press release from the company’s Senior Vice President, Mark Dupont.

“The national shift in the retail marketplace towards e-commerce has triggered the loss of vital mall anchor stores and a downward spiral in customer counts at Book World stores, reducing sales to a level that will no longer sustain business operations,” Dupont stated.

The very first Book World opened in Rhinelander in 1976.

Beginning Nov. 2, a liquidation sale will begin at each Book World store location, and will run until all inventory is sold, offering customers “deep discounts” on all merchandise, including books, toys, games, puzzles, magazines, calendars and gifts.

Book World has stores in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, North Dakota and Missouri. It’s currently the 4th largest book store chain in the country.