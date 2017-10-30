Nicolet College Recruit Academy graduates announced

Thirteen students recently completed Nicolet College’s Law Enforcement Recruit Academy. Each is now eligible to be certified by the Wisconsin Department of Justice to work as law enforcement officers in the state. The 720-hour program included a mix of classroom and hands-on scenario training to teach students the skills necessary to respond safely and effectively to a multitude of different situations. Each graduate earned a 32-credit technical diploma.

The 2017 graduating class, includes Weston Fredenberg, Gresham, Lukas Linsmeyer, Rhinelander, Jennifer Goeman, Florence, Trevor Young, Rhinelander, Leah Alexander, Fond du Lac, Alex Schmidt, Crandon, Eric Santefort, Saint Germain, Zachariah Couillard, Wausau, George Hopfensperger, Rhinelander, Emily Sanderson, Boulder Junction, Taft Williams, Rhinelander, Michael Damit, Kenosha, and Grant Schuenemann, Boulder Junction.