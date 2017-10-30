Kyle Parish promoted to detective sergeant

Rhinelander officer Kyle Parish, shown last year on the roof of Dunkin' Donuts raising money for the Special Olympics, has been promoted to Detective Sergeant. Star Journal file photo

Brian Colombino completes probationary period

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander Police and Fire Commission decided Friday to promote officer Kyle Parish to fill a detective sergeant vacancy in the city’s police department.

Also Friday, the commission approved the successful completion of the six-month probationary period for patrol sergeant Brian Colombino.

Commission chairman Todd McEldowney said the Rhinelander Police Department now has two officer vacancies, for which he hopes to fill after the first of next year when prospective officers have completed their police academy training.

