GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Hope Wissbroecker named GNC ‘Player of the Year’

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Rhinelander High School senior Hope Wissbroecker has been named the Great Northern Conference’s “Player of the Year” for 2017 in girls volleyball.

In 12 conference matches played this season, Wissbroecker tallied 239 kills and led the GNC with an average of 5.4 kills per game. She also led the league in attack percentage (.371), was second in blocks per game (1.0) and ranked fifth in digs per game (4.2).

Wissbroecker was one of four unanimous first-team, all-conference selections in girls volleyball along with Antigo’s Sarah Roller, Medford’s Lainey Brunner and Mosinee’s Hanna Nest.

The Hodags had one other girls volleyball player receive all-conference honors with senior Stephanie Kuester making the second team as a Libero. Kuester recorded 285 digs in league play and led the GNC with 6.5 digs per game.

RHS finished the season in fifth place in the GNC at 5-7 in league play and was 15-19-3 overall.

Mosinee’s Justin Jacobs was named the “Coach of the Year” after the Indians won the GNC title with a league record of 11-1.