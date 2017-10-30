GIRLS SWIMMING: Hodags runner-up at GNC meet

Members of the 2017 Hodag girls swimming team include, from left, first row, seniors Rachel Uhlarik, Carly Seidl, Emily McFarland, Taylor Macak, Jenna Hawley. Second row, sophomores Morgan Melton, Jaylen Janssen, Marisa McGuire. Third row, juniors Maddie Quinn, Grace Heck, Alexis Denny. Fourth row, freshmen Lisa Kennedy, Ella Schiek, Marissa Martin, Makenna Winnicki, Jaida Salaam. Missing, sophomore Allysa Scheuermann. Photo by Bob Mainhardt

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School girls swimming team had five runner-up finishes and also came in third in two events to earn all-conference honors Friday when the Hodags placed second in the seven-team Great Northern Conference meet held at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Aquatics Center.

Tomahawk, which placed first in 10 of the 11 events, won the conference title with 480.5 points, followed by RHS (401), Lakeland Union High School (392), Ladysmith /Bruce/Flambeau (335.5), Medford (275), Antigo (132) and Colby/Abbotsford (123).

The Hodags finished second in two relay events with Lisa Kennedy, Jenna Hawley, Makenna Winnicki and Grace Heck in the 200-yard medley relay (1 minute, 57.44 seconds) and Hawley, Heck, Carly Seidl and Marisa McGuire in the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.91).

RHS’s individual runner-up finishes included: Winnicki, 200 freestyle (2:06.01) and 500 freestyle (5:32.32); and Marissa Martin, 100 breaststroke (1:14.17).

Kennedy added a third-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:04.77) and also joined Winnicki, McGuire and Taylor Macak to finish third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:58.36).

RHS will return to the UWSP Aquatics Center on Nov. 4 to compete in the WIAA Division 2 Sectional.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

CROSS COUNTRY: Alayna Franson runner-up in GNC meet

Comments comments

CROSS COUNTRY: Alayna Franson runner-up at Hatchet Invite

Comments comments

GIRLS SWIMMING: Hatchets swim past Hodags in GNC dual

Comments comments

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Hodags down Hatchets, even GNC record at 4-4

Comments comments