BOYS SOCCER: Sabani, Lowry named GNC players of the year

Eight Hodags receive all-conference honors

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

In addition to winning the Great Northern Conference title this season with an undefeated league record, eight players on the Rhinelander High School boys soccer team have also received all-conference honors.

Junior Jonus Sabani and senior Alec Lowry – unanimous first-team, all-conference selections – have also been named the GNC’s respective offensive and defensive players of the year. In 10 league games, Sabani led the GNC with 18 goals and was third in assists (6) to finish with a conference-high 42 points.

Sabani and Lowry were two of five Hodag players named to the conference’s first team, along with Matthew Von Oepen, another unanimous selection, and senior Joseph Schmitz and junior goalkeeper Josh Randolph.

Hodags senior Darin Bloomquist was named to the GNC’s second team, while junior Freddy Wisner and sophomore Nicholas St. Pierre received honorable mention.

RHS, which advanced to the WIAA Division 3 Sectional semifinals, finished the season 10-0 in the GNC and 16-4-2 overall.