For the 10th year, Grace Foursquare Church in Rhinelander will be preparing meals on Thanksgiving Day and delivering to those who are not able to leave their home, as well as people who are working on Thanksgiving serving the community.

Deliveries will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

To order a meal for delivery Thanksgiving Day, call David, at 715-490-2013 or Molly, at 715-272-1738.