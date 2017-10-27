Obituary: Charles F. Skinner

Charles F. Skinner, Sr., 83, passed away Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 in Fort Myers, Fla. Chuck was born and raised by Chester and Clara Skinner in Rhinelander. With his wife, Marilyn, they started their life in the Marine Corps, at Camp Pendleton, raising their family in Illinois, Wisconsin and Colorado, and as empty nesters, moved to Sanibel Island to start the next chapter in their lives.

Chuck loved spontaneity, creativity and change. He was educated as a chemical engineer. His passions included the NFL, Marine Corps, Republican Party, photography and fishing. He spent several years as a charter captain off Sanibel. His final passion was teaching fly tying and kayak fishing. He met new friends daily and did so up to his death.

Chuck will be reunited with his bride Marilyn; children, Jeffrey and Kathryn; as well as his parents, but has left his children, Chuck, Jr., Jeanne Louise (Joseph Bigos) and Craig Kenneth (Michelle); his adored sister Carolyn Caron and brothers, Ron and Norman. Chuck had many nieces and nephews and was known far and wide as Uncle Pincher Face. The fun and cool uncle, he pinched their cheeks with love.

Chuck’s last words included, “Don’t question my math or NFL knowledge, make sure that Dr. Sue, Pam and Anne, as well as the staff at the VA/Cape Coral and By Pines know they are the best!” He talked about his friends, Joe and Doug, and how they filled his last years with fun, fishing and Chinese food. But most importantly, how proud he was of having the best children in the world, because family is always first.

The service will be held at Chapel by the Sea, Captiva Island, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. The family requests any donations (in lieu of flowers) be sent to Honor Flight Collier County, www.collierhonorflight.org/donate, in Chuck’s name.