Kiwanis student of the week

The Kiwanis Club of Rhinelander honored an outstanding RHS senior at its weekly meeting.

Shandra Peitsch participates in figure skating, is a member of the RHS drama club, is a religious education teacher and has interned at both WJFW and the National Weather Service in Green Bay.

She is an active Girl Scout and received a bronze and silver award for projects done to give back to the community. She plans to attend St. Cloud State University to major in meteorology and minor in television broadcasting.

Pictured with Shandra is Kiwanian Scott Henrichs.