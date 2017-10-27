Become a winter weather spotter

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service (NWS) are sponsoring a free winter weather spotter class to be held Nov. 7, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Oneida County Law Enforcement center.

Attendees will learn winter safety information, review last winter’s weather and preview a forecast for the upcoming winter, as well as learn how to measure snow and how to become a “Snow Spotter” for the NWS.

No charge to attend; pre-register by calling 715-361-5167.

