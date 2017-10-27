ArtStart Winter exhibition features the Packers

Beginning Nov. 16, Green Bay Packers fans can view photographs of iconic Packer moments taken by two Biever family members who were official photographers for the team, and one family member who took pictures for Sports Illustrated magazine.

The photographs will be sold via silent auction throughout the exhibition season, which runs through Jan. 20.

The ArtStart gallery, located at 68 S. Stevens St., Rhinelander, is open Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. For more information, visit artstartrhinelander.org.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Thanksgiving meals delivered

Comments comments

Become a winter weather spotter

Comments comments

Associated Bank breaks ground in Rhinelander

Comments comments

‘Warm for Winter’ Saturday, Oct. 28

Comments comments