ArtStart Winter exhibition features the Packers

Beginning Nov. 16, Green Bay Packers fans can view photographs of iconic Packer moments taken by two Biever family members who were official photographers for the team, and one family member who took pictures for Sports Illustrated magazine.

The photographs will be sold via silent auction throughout the exhibition season, which runs through Jan. 20.

The ArtStart gallery, located at 68 S. Stevens St., Rhinelander, is open Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. For more information, visit artstartrhinelander.org.