Ambassador News

The Rhinelander Area Ambassadors greeted Bill and Jeanne Gessler at their new business, the Market Place.

Located at 1875 N. Stevens St., Rhinelander, the Market Place has spaces for rent by the day for indoor garage sales or any type of sale. All items can be left in the building for future sale dates or removed when the day is over.

The Market Place is open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pictured from left are Jan Leschke, Tarsie Goes, Maggie Steffen, Bobbi Keso-Mode, Bill Gessler, Sue Vanzo, Linda Ives, Judy Lundin, Linda Kresbach, Dave Russ, Linda Moore, Diane Sowinski, Christi Foster, Linda Davidson, Judy Broman, Steven Schreier and Opal Hackbarth.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Site plan backed for new Pizza Ranch in Rhinelander

Comments comments

Oneida Vilas Transit Commission facing financial woes

Comments comments

Oneida County squad car damaged by block thrown on roof

Comments comments

Budgeting for city ambulance service to be reviewed

Comments comments