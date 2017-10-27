Ambassador News

The Rhinelander Area Ambassadors greeted Bill and Jeanne Gessler at their new business, the Market Place.

Located at 1875 N. Stevens St., Rhinelander, the Market Place has spaces for rent by the day for indoor garage sales or any type of sale. All items can be left in the building for future sale dates or removed when the day is over.

The Market Place is open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pictured from left are Jan Leschke, Tarsie Goes, Maggie Steffen, Bobbi Keso-Mode, Bill Gessler, Sue Vanzo, Linda Ives, Judy Lundin, Linda Kresbach, Dave Russ, Linda Moore, Diane Sowinski, Christi Foster, Linda Davidson, Judy Broman, Steven Schreier and Opal Hackbarth.