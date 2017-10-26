Obituary: Barbara A. Lowe

Barbara “Nanny” A. Lowe, age 66 of the town of Pine Lake, died Oct. 25, 2017, at Riverview Health Services in Tomahawk. She was born June 28, 1951 in Milwaukee to John and Esther Kuczkowski.

Barb is survived by her husband, Harold; sons, William (Katherine) Frahm of Rhinelander and Gregg Frahm of Duluth, Minn.; one granddaughter; two step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; one brother, Michael (Darlene) Kuczkowski of Duluth, Minn., and two sisters, Mary Jo (Ron) Johnson of Ark., and Betty (Tom) Gray, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by one brother, John Kuczkowski.

The visitation for Barbara will be held Nov. 1, at the Hildebrand Funeral Home, 5p.m. until the 6 p.m. memorial service. A reception will immediately follow in the Heritage banquet room at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Barb may be given to the family. (Hildebrand Funeral Home)