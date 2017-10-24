Rhinelander Ambassadors greet new chiropractic center

CLOSE

The Rhinelander Area Ambassadors recently visited Hometown Chiropractic Center, located at 5829 Birch Ln. in Rhinelander.

The new business is owned by Dr. Bobbi Voermans, and is joined at the practice by Rhinelander native, Dr. Grace Zuiker Nash. Patients of all ages are welcome, and for an appointment can call 715-365-1200.

Hometown Chiropractic hours are Monday and Wednesday, 7:30 a.m.- 5:45 p.m.; Tuesday, 1-4:45 p.m., and Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m.

Pictured from left are Tarsie Goes, Maggie Steffen, Tom Peterson, Sue Vanzo, Dave Russ, Steven Schreier; in front, Zuiker Nash, office manager Angel Randolph, Voermans, Diane Sowinski, Linda Krebsbach and Jan Leschke.