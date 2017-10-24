High-speed chase results in multiple charges, $25,000 bond for Madison man

Suspect also accused of twice fleeing on foot from officers

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A $25,000 cash bond has been set in Oneida County Circuit court for the Madison man who led local law enforcement on two high-speed chases Sunday night, in a series of events that involved nine area officers and a K-9.

Sanome R. Wheelock, 25, is facing three felony charges and five misdemeanors, including OWI, driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, fleeing and eluding an officer and hit and run. According to the criminal complaints, Wheelock was spotted by an Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy approximately 7:19 p.m. Sunday, traveling north on Hwy 47 at 92 miles per hour. The officer pursued the vehicle and attempted to stop it after it turned onto Valley Court, at which time Wheelock reportedly tried to ram the squad car. The pursuit continued north on Hwy 47 to Lake Mildred Road in Newbold, where Wheelock reportedly jumped out of the car and ran into the woods.

Another officer arrived at the scene and spoke with a passenger in the vehicle, Jennifer Rockman, 30, who the officer said identified Wheelock as her nephew. Full and empty cans and bottles of intoxicants were reportedly observed in the vehicle. Four other officers arrived on the scene, but were unable to locate Wheelock.

Less than two hours later, Oneida County dispatch received a call from a woman who lives on Lake Mildred Road, reporting that her vehicle was stolen from her driveway and saw it headed toward Hwy 47.

At approximately 9:44 p.m., according to the criminal complaint, the stolen vehicle was located in the town of Woodruff, where it was involved in an accident and the suspect again fled the scene. This time, however, the K-9 tracked the suspect and he was arrested.

Wheelock’s next court date is an adjourned initial appearance Nov. 13.