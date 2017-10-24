Halloween fun begins Saturday in Rhinelander Image courtesy of Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce. October 24, 2017 CLOSE Just a reminder! • Downtown Trick or Treating for kids is Saturday Oct. 28 from 2-4 p.m. • Kid-friendly “Trunk or Treat” takes place Saturday, Oct. 28, 2-4 p.m. in the parking lot of Calvary Baptist Church, 320 Lincoln St., Rhinelander. • City-wide trick or treating is Halloween night, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m. Comments comments Related Posts Rhinelander Ambassadors greet new chiropractic center Comments comments Ambassador News Comments comments Council backs 6-month extension for interim city administrator Comments comments Lions collecting deer hides Comments comments