Halloween fun begins Saturday in Rhinelander

Image courtesy of Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce.

CLOSE

       Just a reminder! 

• Downtown Trick or Treating for kids is Saturday Oct. 28 from 2-4 p.m.

• Kid-friendly “Trunk or Treat” takes place Saturday, Oct. 28, 2-4 p.m. in the parking lot of Calvary Baptist Church, 320 Lincoln St., Rhinelander.

• City-wide trick or treating is Halloween night, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

