CLOSE

The Rhinelander Area Ambassadors recently met with Sam Hext at his new business, Plasma Computers, located at 6A N. Brown St., Rhinelander.

The shop offers phone screen and laptop repair, as well as software and virus repair. Hext plans to one day maintain and update computers for area businesses.

Pictured from left are Jan Leschke, Linda Krebsbach, Diane Sowinski, Hext, Tom Peterson, Dave Russ and Judy Lundin. Not pictured is Steve Schreier.