Use of deadly force reported in Crandon

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

One person is dead following a traffic stop in Crandon Sunday night. According to the Crandon Police Department, a struggle ensued between an officer and a subject from the stopped vehicle and the officer used deadly force. The traffic stop occurred approximately 10:30 p.m.

The involved officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the altercation and was transported to a nearby hospital. He has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation, which continues by the state Department of Justice.