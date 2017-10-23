Rhinelander Area Scholarship Foundation elects new officers

CLOSE

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander Area Scholarship Foundation (RASF) elected new leadership at its September board meeting. Jennifer Taege is the organization’s new president and Tracey Barnes was elected vice president. The pair were selected following the resignation of RASF president Kathy Richards-Bess and vice president Harlan Larson, both of whom have served the board since its inception 27 years ago.

Taege is the director of operations with PIP Corporation and is the parent of one graduated and one current Rhinelander High School student. She said she was drawn to the board after her oldest son received a scholarship and realized the amount of money that the Rhinelander community invests in its students.

Barnes and her two daughters are Rhinelander High School graduates. She is a long-time RASF board member and has chaired the board’s public relations committee, managing RASF’s websites and social media accounts.

RASF treasurer Randy Beard and secretary Debbie Rinaldi will retain their leadership positions on the board.