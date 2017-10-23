Rhinelander Area Community Band concert Nov. 4

CLOSE

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

It’s time for the annual fall concert presented by the Rhinelander Area Community

Band. There is no charge for the program which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 2

p.m. in the auditorium of James Williams Middle School. Everyone is invited.

Marches, classical favorites and patriotic music will be included in the program.

Among the highlights will be the “Original Dixieland Concerto” featuring a small group

with band accompaniment.

The community band is under the direction of Jim Pekol and is made up of musicians

of diverse ages from throughout the Northwoods. New members are always welcome,

with no auditions required. For more information about the concert or joining the band,

call 715-362- 4040.