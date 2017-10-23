Obituary: Mary T. Shriel

Mary T. Shriel, age 78, died Oct. 23, 2017. She was born Sept. 19, 1939 in Appleton to Bernard and Norma (Bellin) Schafelke.

Mary is survived by her husband, Donald; two daughters, Jo Ann Roman of Appleton and Edith (Greg) Riemer of Appleton; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Bette (Ron) Bessett of Nev., Dona (Carl) Robl of Appleton, Carol Wilson of Menasha, Anne (Don) Rowe of Appleton, Gerald (Suzie) Schafelke, and William (Faye) and Kimberly Schafelke of Appleton; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister-in-law, Nancy Schafelke; and two nieces, Toni Schafelke and Karen Robl.

At Mary’s request, there will be no services. A celebration of life open house will be held Nov. 4, from noon-5 p.m. in Appleton.

 

 

