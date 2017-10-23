Lions collecting deer hides

CLOSE

The Rhinelander Lions Club is collecting deer hides during the fall hunting season. The hides will be sold and the money raised used for camper scholarships at the Wisconsin Lions Camp in Rosholt.

Donated hides may be deposited in barrels located at the drop site, Hodag Gun and Loan, 2261 Lincoln St., Rhinelander. Donations of salt to protect the hides is also appreciated. For more information, call Tom O’Rourke, 715-362-6534.

The Wisconsin Lions Club provides a week of summer camping free of charge to eligible youth and adults with disabilities. For information about campers and scholarships contact the Rhinelander Lions Club at rhinelanderlions@gmail.com.

Deer hides will be accepted from Oct. 20 – Jan. 4.