BOYS SOCCER: Hodags down Truckers, win D3 regional title

RHS to host sectional semifinal

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A pair of first-half goals turned out to be enough scoring Saturday afternoon when the top-seeded Rhinelander High School boys soccer team won its WIAA Division 3 Regional title game at home against No. 4-seeded Clintonville, 2-1.

The Hodags got on the scoreboard 3:16 into the game on an unassisted goal by Matthew Von Oepen. RHS extended its lead to 2-0 at the 26:50 mark of the first half when Jonus Sabani scored assisted by Von Oepen.

The Truckers tallied their only goal more than 30 minutes into the second half when Matthew Morse scored.

RHS ended up with a 20-7 advantage in shots on goal with Josh Randolph recording the win in net and Seth Betz taking the loss.

The Hodags, who improved their overall season record to 16-3-2, will host their sectional semifinal at 3 p.m. Thursday in the field in front of RHS against No. 2-seeded Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia/Rosholt. The winner will play in the sectional championship at 6 p.m. Saturday in Rice Lake against the winner of the other sectional semifinal between Rice Lake and Amery.

Rhinelander 2, Clintonville 1

Clintonville 0 1 – 1

Rhinelander 2 0 – 2