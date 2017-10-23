BOYS SOCCER: Hodags down Truckers, win D3 regional title

Hodags' goalkeeper Josh Randolph holds the WIAA Division 3 Regional championship plaque Saturday following the boys soccer team's 2-1 victory over Clintonville.

RHS to host sectional semifinal

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A pair of first-half goals turned out to be enough scoring Saturday afternoon when the top-seeded Rhinelander High School boys soccer team won its WIAA Division 3 Regional title game at home against No. 4-seeded Clintonville, 2-1.

The Hodags got on the scoreboard 3:16 into the game on an unassisted goal by Matthew Von Oepen. RHS extended its lead to 2-0 at the 26:50 mark of the first half when Jonus Sabani scored assisted by Von Oepen.

The Truckers tallied their only goal more than 30 minutes into the second half when Matthew Morse scored.

RHS ended up with a 20-7 advantage in shots on goal with Josh Randolph recording the win in net and Seth Betz taking the loss.

The Hodags, who improved their overall season record to 16-3-2, will host their sectional semifinal at 3 p.m. Thursday in the field in front of RHS against No. 2-seeded Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia/Rosholt. The winner will play in the sectional championship at 6 p.m. Saturday in Rice Lake against the winner of the other sectional semifinal between Rice Lake and Amery.

Rhinelander 2, Clintonville 1

Clintonville          0              1 – 1

Rhinelander        2               0 – 2

At right, the Hodags' Matthew Von Oepen scores the first goal against Clintonville with this shot. In front at left, the Hodags' Richie Triplett (4) advances the ball in Saturday's WIAA Division 3 Regional title game against Clintonville. In front at right, the Hodags' Joseph Schmitz fights for control of the ball in Saturday's WIAA Division 3 Regional title game against Clintonville. At right, the Hodags' Joseph Schmitz (10) fights for control of the ball with two Clintonville players. At left, the Hodags' Martin Hoger (5) pins the Clintonville player on the sideline. At left, the Hodags' Jonus Sabani (11) takes an open shot on goal Saturday against Clintonville. In front, the Hodags Jonas Sabani (11) controls the ball Saturday against Clintonville. At right, the Hodags' Matthew Von Oepen (2) jumps up with the ball in Saturday's WIAA Division 3 Regional title game against Clintonville. In back at center, Hodags head coach Dan Millot speaks to the players during halftime of Saturday's WIAA Division 3 title game against Clintonville. The Hodags' Hunter Hicks (21) battles for the ball Saturday against Clintonville. The Hodags' Martin Hoger (5) advances the ball Saturday against Clintonville. The Hodags hold up the WIAA Division 3 championship plaque folliwing Saturday's 2-1 victory over Clintonville.
In front at right, the Hodags' Joseph Schmitz fights for control of the ball in Saturday's WIAA Division 3 Regional title game against Clintonville.
