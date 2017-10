Susan Alice Storma, age 66 of Rhinelander, died Oct. 19, 2017. She was born Sept. 10, 1951 in Rhinelander to Ray and Audrey Winquist.

Susan is survived by her husband, Jim; children Kevin Storma and Cheryl Storma. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karla.

A funeral service will be held Oct. 21 at 6 p.m., with visitation from 4-6 p.m., all at the Hildebrand Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather at the Fireside Supper Club at 7 p.m. for food and fellowship. (Hildebrand Funeral Home)