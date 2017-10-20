Obituary: Marjorie L. Lovestead

Marjorie L. Lovestead, age 98 of Rhinelander, died Aug. 8, 2017, at the Friendly Village Nursing Home. She was born June 26, 1919, in Kiron, Iowa to Russell and Lura (Moffit) Linman.

Marjorie is survived by her son, Scott (Beth) Lovestead of Branford, Conn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard S. Lovestead.

A memorial service for Marjorie will be held Oct. 28, 2017 at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10-11 a.m., all at the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rhinelander. (Carlson Funeral Home)