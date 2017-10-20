Obituary: Douglas J. Mackett

Douglas “Buzz” J. Mackett, age 85 of Land O’ Lakes, died Oct. 13, 2017, at St. Clare’s Hospital in Weston. He was born Aug. 19, 1932, in Milwaukee to Joseph and Agnes (Prekup) Mackett. Doug served in the Army, stationed in Germany.

Doug is survived by his wife, Sally Thomsen of Land O’ Lakes; children, Maureen (Craig) Garvaglia of Niagara, Darlene, and Michael; two grandchildren; and one sister, Pat (Ron) Heinritz of Theinsville. He was preceded in death by one sister, Joyce.

A celebration of Doug’s life will take place Oct. 31 at 1p.m., at the Hildebrand Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society. (Hildebrand Funeral Home