GIRLS SWIMMING: Hodags 2nd at Wausau East triangular

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School girls swimming team placed first in two events and had three runner-up and third-place finishes each Thursday when the Hodags placed second in a triangular meet hosted by Wausau East.

Wausau East topped the team standings with 132 points, followed by RHS (90) and Chippewa Falls (86).

Both top finishes by the Hodags were recorded by freshman Makenna Winnicki, who won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 23.06 seconds) and 500 freestyle (5:32.86).

Two of RHS’s three runner-up finishes were in the relay events with Winnicki, Lisa Kennedy, Marissa Martin and Grace Heck in the 200 medley relay (1:57.67) and Kennedy, Heck, Winnicki and Marisa McGuire in the 400 freestyle relay (4:02.1).

Kennedy also placed second in the 100 backstroke (1:05.05).

The Hodags’ third-place finishes included: Heck, 200 individual medley (2:34.7); Martin, 100 breaststroke (1:15.19); and McGuire, Carly Seidl, Taylor Macak and Jenna Hawley in the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.8).

Up next for RHS is the seven-team Great Northern Conference meet Oct. 27 at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Aquatics Center.