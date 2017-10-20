Ambassador News

The Rhinelander Area Ambassadors recently visited the Mad Batter Bakery, now at a new location. Owner Patty Oleinik moved her bakery to 903 Boyce Dr. in Rhinelander, inside the Riverview Hall student housing building.

The Mad Batter is open Wednesday through Monday, 7 a.m.  4 p.m. Donuts, Rhinelander coffee, cakes made to order, soup daily, wedding cakes, pies, cheesecakes and scones are some of the items offered in the bakery.

For more information call 715-420-2424.

