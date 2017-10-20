Ambassador News

Pictured from left are Jan Leschke, Maggie Steffen, Judy Lundin, Judy Broman, Preeshis Stamper, Dave Russ, Drew Stamper, Opal Hackbarth, Tarsie Goes and Linda Krebsbach.

The Rhinelander Area Ambassadors recently welcomed Drew and Preeshis Stamper and their new business, Stamper Chandlery, to Rhinelander.

The store features hand-poured candles and homemade clothing items. Alterations, tailoring, zipper repair and custom designs are also available, and the Stampers will fill any candle container brought in.

The store is located at 236 Thayer St., Rhinelander and is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.  4 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m.  5 p.m. For more information, call 715-360-6431.

