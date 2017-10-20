Ambassador News

CLOSE

The Rhinelander Area Ambassadors recently welcomed Dwight Webb, founder and CEO of Riverview Hall, LLC, which is a student housing residence at 903 Boyce Dr., Rhinelander.

Webb said the 55-room Riverview Hall was created to replicate his experience at the beginning of his college career. His vision is for students to get through college affordably and create lifelong relationships and memories in an inclusive, fun atmosphere. Webb can be reached at 715-362-3040.

Pictured from left are Tarsie Goes, Bobbie Keso-Mode, Steven Schreirer, Linda Krebsbach, Maggie Steffen, Webb, Meredith Webb, Jan Leschke, Judy Broman, Judy Lundin and Dave Russ.