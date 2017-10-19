Obituary: Margaret A. Feger

Margaret A. Feger, age 87 of Rhinelander and a former resident of Crandon, died Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 at Friendly Village. She was born July 18, 1930, in Antigo to Leslie and Fidelis (Schultz) Ehlers.

Margaret is survived by her children, Michael Feger and Dayna Piontek of Pearson, Kathy Feger and Joe of Deadwood, S.D., Eugene “Geno” (Peggy) Feger of Jennings and Lisa (Tim) Feger-Ritchie of Rhinelander; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two step-granddaughters; eight step-great-grandchildren and a brother-in-law, Neil Baldwin.

Services will be held at a later date. (Hildebrand Funeral Home)