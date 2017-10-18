GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Hodags swept by Eagles in D2 tourney opener

At right, the Hodags' Hope Wissbroecker (13) battles at the net in Tuesday's WIAA Division 2 Regional opener at Northland Pines. Photos by Bob Mainhardt

RHS ends season 15-19-3 overall

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The season came to an end for the Rhinelander High School girls volleyball team Tuesday when the No. 5-seeded Hodags lost their WIAA Division 2 Regional opener in three straight games at No. 4-seeded Northland Pines, 12-25, 19-25, 18-25.

RHS’s statistical leaders included: Hope Wissbroecker, 13 kills, 19 digs, four solo blocks and two service aces; Stephanie Kuester, 16 digs; Ally Seefeldt, 12 digs and 10 set assists; and Makayla Kuester, 11 digs and seven set assists.

The Hodags finished the year with an overall season record of 15-19-3. Tuesday’s match also closed out the high school volleyball careers of nine seniors on the varsity roster – Seefeldt, Stephanie Kuester, Cami Buchmann, Tori Roberts, Makayla Kuester, Wissbroecker, Brooke Frahm, Molly Wagler and Lexie Rick.

Northland Pines advances to Thursday’s regional semifinal at top-seeded Merrill.

From right, the Hodags' Makayla Kuester (9) and Mikayla Evenstad (11) both attempt to dig out the ball in Tuesday's WIAA Division 2 Regional opener at Northland Pines.
