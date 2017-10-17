Start planning now for the Rhinelander Christmas parade

CLOSE

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging everyone who celebrates Christmas to participate in the annual Christmas parade, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Dec. 2, with tree lighting at Stevensport Square to follow.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Holiday Movies,” and participants entering the parade are asked to focus their float on a favorite holiday movie, such as “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” “Elf,” “Home Alone” or “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

The RACC is encouraging local businesses, community groups, non profits and families to enter floats in the parade. Entry forms are available at RhinelanderChamber.com or call 715-365-7464.