Ripco plans dual celebration Oct. 19

International Credit Union Day also marks Ripco Credit Union’s 85-year anniversary

Credit union members around the world will celebrate International Credit Union Day Oct. 19. It’s an annual event to commemorate the credit union movement’s impact and achievements. Ripco members and the community are invited to visit either the Rhinelander or Eagle River location to celebrate and enjoy gifts, refreshments and prize drawings.

This year’s International Credit Union Day celebration will have even more meaning for Ripco members, because it will also be the day the credit union marks its 85-year anniversary. In acknowledgement of this milestone, Kim Santos, the Director of the Office of Credit Unions/Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions will be an honored guest; Rep. Rob Swearingen, Rhinelander Mayor Richard Johns, Ripco’s first full time employee and former President Bucky Reed, and several retired former Ripco Board Directors will also be in attendance.

Ripco obtained its state charter in 1932, and was originally established to serve employees of the Rhinelander Paper Company and of Ripco Credit Union, and their immediate families. The name “Ripco” is an acronym for Rhinelander Industrial Paper COmpany. In 1972, Ripco became a community-chartered credit union, and now serves the seven Wisconsin counties of Oneida, Vilas, Forest, Florence, Langlade, Lincoln and Price.

Credit unions are not-for-profit financial cooperatives that provide an effective and viable alternative to for-profit financial institutions for 235 million members in 100 countries worldwide. Worldwide, 68,000 credit unions exist to serve their members, providing a safe place to save money and access affordable loans.

Since 1948, International Credit Union Day has been celebrated annually on the third Thursday of October. Each year, the international event affords the opportunity to remember credit unions’ proud history and promote awareness of and support for the credit union difference. This year’s theme, “Dreams Thrive Here” emphasizes how credit unions’ positively impact their members’ lives and goals, while at the same time contributing to the communities they serve.

For more information about Ripco Credit Union or Credit Union Day events, visit ripco.org or contact Ripco at 715-365-4800.