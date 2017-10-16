Proposed Oneida County tax levy at $16,332,619

Tax rate would drop 2 cents per $1,000 with hike in equalized value

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Following last week’s deliberations before Oneida County’s Administration Committee on the 2018 budget, the county tax levy proposed to fund that budget is being increased by $111,402 from the previous year to $16,332,619, said county finance director Darcy Smith.

She said the majority of the proposed levy increase, $98,641, is the increase allowed based on new construction in the county, while the increases not subject to levy limits include $11,830 for library services and $931 for emergency medical services in the county.

When factoring in the latest annual increase of $103,983,000 that raises the county’s equalized property value to more than $6.829 billion, Smith said the county’s property tax rate for the proposed levy comes to $2.39 per $1,000, which would be a decrease of 2 cents for $1,000 from the previous year.

Final approval of the 2018 budget by the County Board is scheduled for Nov. 14.