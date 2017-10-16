Obituary: Rose Mary Luce

Rose Mary Luce, age 70 of Tomahawk, died Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Tomahawk Health Services. She was born June 4, 1947, in Rhinelander to Elmer and Mary (Schrump) Schmidt.

Rose is survived by her daughter, Paula DuBois of Harshaw; three grandchildren; one great-grandson; many in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank; two sons, Franklin “Red” Luce and Paul Luce; son-in-law, Joe DuBois; and brother, Roland Schmidt Sr.

A memorial service for Rose will take place at noon, Oct. 21, 2017, at the Carlson Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Prairie Rapids Cemetery in the town of Nokomis.