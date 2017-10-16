New location for ‘Ruby’s Pantry’ begins Oct. 17

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Ruby’s Pantry has a new sponsor and new location beginning with the Tuesday, Oct. 17 food distribution.

Calvary Baptist Church, the new sponsor for the program, announced the monthly distribution will be held at the Rhinelander National Guard Armory, 1136 Adams Way in Rhinelander.

As in the past, Ruby’s Pantry will be held the third Tuesday of every month. Registration begins at 4 p.m., with food distribution taking place between 5-6:30 p.m., or until it is gone. People are asked to arrived no earlier than 3:30 p.m.

“Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is a way to share the love of Christ through food,” Calvary’s pastor Rod Ankrom said. “For a $20 cash donation, you receive an abundance of grocery items. You should bring two large boxes or laundry baskets for the food.”

Ruby’s Pantry receives no government funding and is for everyone who eats – as Ankrom put it, “If you eat food, you qualify for Ruby’s Pantry.”

Online registration for the Nov. 21 distribution will open Oct. 18, at www.rubyspantry.org, and close at 5 p.m. Nov. 20. The online option is $21 in advance, for alimited number of slots. Those who preregister will have a much shorter wait time. Regular registration will also continue.

Ruby’s Pantry began 15 years ago and now servces 61 “pop-up” locations across Wisconsin and Minnesota. Locally. Ruby’s Pantry began almost four years ago at Grace Foursquare Church in Rhinelander. Ankrom said there is a team of 70-80 volunteers monthly, but the organization is always looking for more. To volunteer, call the church at 715-362-4792 or visit www.explorecalvary.com.