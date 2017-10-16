CROSS COUNTRY: Alayna Franson runner-up in GNC meet

From left, the Hodags' Alayna Franson (340) and Medford's Franny Seidel (191) round a corner together in Saturday's Great Northern Conference meet. Franson placed second with Seidel coming in third. Photos bby Bob Mainhardt

RHS girls 5th, boys 6th

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Rhinelander High School senior girls cross country runner Alayna Franson recorded her sixth runner-up finish of the season at Saturday’s Great Northern Conference meet hosted by Northland Pines High School.

Franson placed second in 19 minutes, 31.6 seconds, with Lakeland Union High School sophomore Ashley Peterson winning the 5,000-meter race in 19:08.8. Medford sophomore Franny Seidel finished third in 19:35.9.

The Hodag girls’ other four runners whose finishes counted toward the team’s fifth-place score of 114 points included: senior Anna Sturzl, 16th in 21:06.6; freshman Abigale Henrichs, 26th in 22:11.8; sophomore Valarie Dalka, 31st in 22:30.4; and junior Claire Bowman, 39th in 23:42.

Medford won the girls conference team title with 39 points, followed by LUHS (46), Mosinee (101), Tomahawk (105), RHS (114), Antigo (155) and Northland Pines (158).

LUHS BOYS WIN GNC TITLE

The Hodags’ Markus Johnson (355) and Daniel Ritchie (357) compete among a group of runners in Saturday’s Great Northern Conference meet.

The top-two teams were reversed for the boys race with LUHS winning the conference title with 51 points, followed by Medford (57), Northland Pines (84), Tomahawk (101), Mosinee (111), RHS (119) and Antigo (168).

The Thunderbirds also had the top-two individual finishers with seniors Kav FitzPatrick finishing first in 15:56.4 and Darius Diver placing second in 16:15.5. Medford senior Trey Ulrich was third 16:23.4.

The Hodags’ top finishers placed 15-17th with sophomore Daniel Ritchie, senior Markus Johnson and junior Bridger Flory having respective times of 17:36, 17:49 and 17:51.8. RHS’s other two finishers who counted toward the team score included freshmen JC Adams and Jacob Weddle, who placed 35-36th, respectively, in times of 18:58.8 and 19:00.

Up next for the Hodags is the WIAA Division 2 Sectional being held this coming Saturday at Waupaca.

At right, the Hodags' Anna Sturzl (343) leads a group of runners in Saturday's Great Northern Conference meet. From right, the Hodags' Allie Fugle (341), Valerie Dalka (339) and Claire Bowman (338) run together in Saturday's Great Northern Conference meet. The Hodags' Alayna Franson (340) finishes second in Saturday's Great Northern Conference meet hosted by Northland Pines High School. From left, the Hodags' Anna Sturzl (343) approaches the finish line ahead of Antigo's Jami Nonnenmacher (141) in Saturday's Great Northern Conference meet. The Hodags' Claire Bowman (338) finishes 39th at Saturday's Great Northern Conference meet. From left, the Hodags' Matt Herman (354), JC Adams (352), Jacob Weddle (358) and Abe Laggis (356) run together in Saturday's Great Northern Conference meet. In front from left, the Hodags' JC Adams (352), Jacob Weddle (358) and Abe Laggis (356) run together in Saturday's Great Northern Conference meet. From left, the Hodags' Bridger Flory (353) runs ahead of Antigo's Zach Morris (148) in Saturday's Great Northern Conference meet. The Hodags' Daniel Ritchie (357) finsihes Saturday's Great Northern Conference meet in 15th place. The Hodags' Markus Johnson (355) reaches the finish line ahead of Bridger Flory in Saturday's Great Northern Conference meet. The Hodags' Bridger Flory (353) finishes Saturday's Great Northern Conference meet ahead of the Thunderbirds' Jim Drewry (168). From right, the Hodags' JC Adams (352) and Jacob Weddle (358) finish Saturday's Great Northern Conference meet.
<
>
From left, the Hodags' Matt Herman (354), JC Adams (352), Jacob Weddle (358) and Abe Laggis (356) run together in Saturday's Great Northern Conference meet.
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Rhinelander Brewing expansion planned downtown

Comments comments

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Hodags down Thunderbirds, take ‘Northwoods Axe’

Comments comments

BOYS SOCCER: Hodags wrap up GNC slate undefeated

Comments comments

Positive development: Rhinelander school board, administrators discuss two-year funding increase

Comments comments