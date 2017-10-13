Readers state their views on GOP agenda, Russia investigation

Reader: Help defeat Republican agenda

Editor,

Over the past several months, Republicans in Congress have tried to pass several healthcare bills. All of the bills have the same goal: take health insurance away from tens of millions of Americans who really need it to finance tax cuts for the richest people in the country. Now the same people in congress are trying to pass a tax reform bill that will do little for most ordinary Americans while delivering large tax breaks to corporations and the top 20 percent of earners, as a study by the non-partisan Tax Policy Center shows.

Do you detect a theme here?

Oh, by the way, the tax bill also adds $2.4 trillion – yes, trillion – to the national debt over just the next decade, the Tax Policy Center study estimates. Why would the Republicans, who supposedly care about the size of our debt, do such a thing? Perhaps because they care even more about paying off their biggest campaign contributors than they do about the debt, no matter how much it costs the rest of us.

Our congressman, Rep. Sean Duffy, and Sen. Ron Johnson can be expected to enthusiastically back the tax bill as they did most of the healthcare bills. We can’t do anything about Sen. Johnson because he won’t be facing an election again for years but we can send Duffy home in 2018. If you are phenomenally rich or run a major corporation, I can understand why you would want Sean Duffy doing your bidding in Washington, D.C. If you have a lot less than those folks, are you happy about footing the bill for them to have even more than they already do? If not, I hope you’ll help defeat this horrible Republican agenda on healthcare and taxes by opposing those who support it.

Alan Reder, Elcho

Reader says Russia investigation no sham

Editor,

I read a Viewpoint letter from Bob Orgeman a few weeks ago (Sept. 10 Star Journal). The letter was about the president’s comments on the Charlottesville incident.

First of all, I know what the president said. I know what message he wanted to send. Trump wanted to protect his right-wing base. Neo Nazi groups thanked Trump.

Bob went on to say the Russian investigation is a sham of some type. One would have to have his head in the sand if you believe that Donald Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manifort talked about adoption with that Russian lawyer. It may be the dumbest lie I ever heard. It’s so stupid, “it just might work.”

Bill Vojtech, Tomahawk