GIRLS SWIMMING: Hodags swamp Colby/Abbotsford in final GNC dual

Members of the 2017 Hodag girls swimming team include, from left, first row, seniors Rachel Uhlarik, Carly Seidl, Emily McFarland, Taylor Macak, Jenna Hawley. Second row, sophomores Morgan Melton, Jaylen Janssen, Marisa McGuire. Third row, juniors Maddie Quinn, Grace Heck, Alexis Denny. Fourth row, freshmen Lisa Kennedy, Ella Schiek, Marissa Martin, Makenna Winnicki, Jaida Salaam. Missing, sophomore Allysa Scheuermann. Photo by Bob Mainhardt

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School girls swimming team placed first in all 11 varsity events and added nine runner-up finishes Thursday when the Hodags won their final Great Northern Conference dual meet of the season on the road against Colby/Abbotsford, 121-49.

RHS’s three winning relays included: Maddie Quinn, Jenna Hawley, Grace Heck and Rachel Uhlarik, 200-yard medley relay (2 minutes, 7.07 seconds); Marissa Martin, Lisa Kennedy, Marisa McGuire and Makenna Winnicki, 200 freestyle relay (1:51.81); and Heck, Hawley, Carly Seidl and Taylor Macak, 400 freestyle relay (4:11.36).

The Hodags who placed first individually included: Winnicki, 200 individual medley (2:23.15) and 100 butterfly (1:07.31); Heck, 50 freestyle (27.43) and 100 backstroke (1:10.38); Kennedy, 200 freestyle (2:16.67) and 500 freestyle (6:08.73); McGuire, 100 freestyle, (59.79); and Martin, 100 breaststroke, 1:17.33.

RHS, which compiled 5-1 GNC dual meet record this season with the only conference loss coming against Tomahawk, next competes Oct. 19 in a triangular meet against Wausau East and Chippewa Falls in Wausau before the seven-team GNC meet set for Oct. 27 at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Aquatics Center.

