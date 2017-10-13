GIRLS SWIMMING: Hodags swamp Colby/Abbotsford in final GNC dual

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School girls swimming team placed first in all 11 varsity events and added nine runner-up finishes Thursday when the Hodags won their final Great Northern Conference dual meet of the season on the road against Colby/Abbotsford, 121-49.

RHS’s three winning relays included: Maddie Quinn, Jenna Hawley, Grace Heck and Rachel Uhlarik, 200-yard medley relay (2 minutes, 7.07 seconds); Marissa Martin, Lisa Kennedy, Marisa McGuire and Makenna Winnicki, 200 freestyle relay (1:51.81); and Heck, Hawley, Carly Seidl and Taylor Macak, 400 freestyle relay (4:11.36).

The Hodags who placed first individually included: Winnicki, 200 individual medley (2:23.15) and 100 butterfly (1:07.31); Heck, 50 freestyle (27.43) and 100 backstroke (1:10.38); Kennedy, 200 freestyle (2:16.67) and 500 freestyle (6:08.73); McGuire, 100 freestyle, (59.79); and Martin, 100 breaststroke, 1:17.33.

RHS, which compiled 5-1 GNC dual meet record this season with the only conference loss coming against Tomahawk, next competes Oct. 19 in a triangular meet against Wausau East and Chippewa Falls in Wausau before the seven-team GNC meet set for Oct. 27 at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Aquatics Center.