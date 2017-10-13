BOYS SOCCER: Hodags wrap up GNC slate undefeated

RHS enters D3 regional 14-3-2 overall

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys soccer team closed out its season Thursday undefeated in the Great Northern Conference with a 2-1 league victory at home over Medford.

Neither team got on the scoreboard until after halftime when Medford tallied the first goal of the game 12:30 into the second half.

The Hodags scored the equalizer at the 26:17 mark of the second half on a goal from Richie Triplet assisted by Freddy Wisner.

Wisner scored the game-winning goal unassisted in the final minutes of play.

Shots on goal favored the Hodags, 12-4, with Josh Randolph recording the win in net.

RHS, which closed out the regular season 10-0 in the GNC and 14-3-2 overall, has received the No. 1 seed in its WIAA Division 3 Regional and will have an opening-round bye.

The Hodags open tournament play at 4 p.m. Oct. 19 in the field in front of RHS and will face the winner of the Oct. 17 game between No. 8-seeded Medford and No. 9-seeded Shawano.

Hodags 2, Medford 1

Medford 0 1 – 1

Hodags 0 2 – 2