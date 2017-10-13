BOYS SOCCER: Hodags wrap up GNC slate undefeated

RHS enters D3 regional 14-3-2 overall
STAR JOURNAL REPORT
The Rhinelander High School varsity boys soccer team closed out its season Thursday undefeated in the Great Northern Conference with a 2-1 league victory at home over Medford.
Neither team got on the scoreboard until after halftime when Medford tallied the first goal of the game 12:30 into the second half.
The Hodags scored the equalizer at the 26:17 mark of the second half on a goal from Richie Triplet assisted by Freddy Wisner.
Wisner scored the game-winning goal unassisted in the final minutes of play.
Shots on goal favored the Hodags, 12-4, with Josh Randolph recording the win in net.
RHS, which closed out the regular season 10-0 in the GNC and 14-3-2 overall, has received the No. 1 seed in its WIAA Division 3 Regional and will have an opening-round bye.
The Hodags open tournament play at 4 p.m. Oct. 19 in the field in front of RHS and will face the winner of the Oct. 17 game between No. 8-seeded Medford and No. 9-seeded Shawano.
Hodags 2, Medford 1
Medford 0 1 – 1
Hodags 0 2 – 2