GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Hodags seeded No. 5 in D2 regional

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School girls volleyball team has received a No. 5 seed in its WIAA Division 2 Regional and will open the tournament at 7 p.m. Tuesday at No. 4 seeded Northland Pines.

The two Great Northern Conference teams split the two league matches between them with both matches going the full five games. The tournament winner advances to play at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at top-seeded Merrill.

The other four teams in the regional will begin tournament play Tuesday. They include No. 2-seeded Antigo hosting No. 7-seeded Lakeland Union High School and No. 3-seeded Medford hosting No. 6-seeded Tomahawk. The winners of those two matches will face each other Oct. 19 with the highest remaining seed hosting the second-round match.