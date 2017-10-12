BOYS SOCCER: Hodags receive No. 1 seed in D3 regional
Members of the 2017 Hodag boys soccer team include, from left, front row, Hunter Hicks, Hugh Wiese,Taylor Plouff, Darin Bloomquist, Jacob Ostrander, Jared Arno. Middle row, Miles Wentworth, Daniel Ritchie, Nicholas St. Pierre, Breckin Younker, Joseph Heck, Matthew Von Oepen, Quinn Werner, Martin Hoger, Alec Lowry. Back row, Harrison Shinners, Josh Randolph, Justin Prasnick, Gerard DuBois, Ryan Roberts, Richard Triplett, Joe Schmitz, Freddy Wisner, Anthony Klabunde, Russell Benoy. Missing, Jonus Sabani, Fernando Montiel, Alex Kubeny, Zach Thompson, Luke Fritz. Photo by Bob Mainhardt
STAR JOURNAL REPORT
The Rhinelander High School boys soccer team has received the No. 1 seed in its WIAA Division 3 Regional and will have an opening-round bye.
The Hodags open tournament play at 4 p.m. Oct. 19 in the field in front of RHS and will face the winner of the Oct. 17 game between No. 8-seeded Medford and No. 9-seeded Shawano.
The other six regional teams opening tournament play Oct. 19 include No. 2-seeded Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia/Rosholt hosting No. 7-seeded Waupaca, No. 3-seeded New London hosting No. 6-seeded Lakeland Union High School and No. 4-seeded Clintonville hosting No. 5-seeded Mosinee.