BOYS SOCCER: Hodags receive No. 1 seed in D3 regional

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School boys soccer team has received the No. 1 seed in its WIAA Division 3 Regional and will have an opening-round bye.

The Hodags open tournament play at 4 p.m. Oct. 19 in the field in front of RHS and will face the winner of the Oct. 17 game between No. 8-seeded Medford and No. 9-seeded Shawano.

The other six regional teams opening tournament play Oct. 19 include No. 2-seeded Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia/Rosholt hosting No. 7-seeded Waupaca, No. 3-seeded New London hosting No. 6-seeded Lakeland Union High School and No. 4-seeded Clintonville hosting No. 5-seeded Mosinee.