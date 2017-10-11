GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Hodags drop conference finale to Medford

RHS finishes 5th in GNC

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls volleyball team played its final home match of the season Tuesday when the Hodags lost in Great Northern Conference action to Medford, 23-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-25.

RHS’s statistical leaders included: Hope Wissbroecker, 31 kills, 27 digs, three solo blocks and two service aces; Makayla Kuester, 25 set assists, four service aces and eight digs; Stephanie Kuester, 38 digs and two service aces; Ally Seefeldt, 22 set assists and 13 digs; Cami Buchmann, 11 digs and seven kills; and Mikayla Evenstad, 11 kills.

The Hodags closed out conference play in fifth place in the GNC at 5-7 with Mosinee winning the league title at 11-1. The Hodags are now 14-17 overall. Following Saturday’s invitational at Wausau West, RHS begins WIAA Division 2 tournament play next Tuesday against an opponent and at a location to be announced once the playoff pairings are finalized this week.