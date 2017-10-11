GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Hodags drop conference finale to Medford

At center, Hodags head coach Kathy Wawrzynowicz speaks with the team during a timeout in Tuesday's home match against Medford. Photos by TMK Photography

RHS finishes 5th in GNC

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls volleyball team played its final home match of the season Tuesday when the Hodags lost in Great Northern Conference action to Medford, 23-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-25.

RHS’s statistical leaders included: Hope Wissbroecker, 31 kills, 27 digs, three solo blocks and two service aces; Makayla Kuester, 25 set assists, four service aces and eight digs; Stephanie Kuester, 38 digs and two service aces; Ally Seefeldt, 22 set assists and 13 digs; Cami Buchmann, 11 digs and seven kills; and Mikayla Evenstad, 11 kills.

The Hodags closed out conference play in fifth place in the GNC at 5-7 with Mosinee winning the league title at 11-1. The Hodags are now 14-17 overall. Following Saturday’s invitational at Wausau West, RHS begins WIAA Division 2 tournament play next Tuesday against an opponent and at a location to be announced once the playoff pairings are finalized this week.

The Hodags celebrate winning game two of Tuesday's home match against Medford. The Hodags' Mikayla Evenstad (11) bumps up the ball. From right, the Hodags' Hope Wissbroecker (13) digs out the ball while Stephanie Kuester (4) looks on in Tuesday's home match against Medford. At center, Hodags Libero Stephanie Kuester (4) digs out the ball while Hope Wissbrocker (13) and Cami Buchmann (5) look on in Tuesday's home match against Medford. The Hodags' Ally Seefeldt (2) tips the ball over the net Tuesday against Medford. In front at right, the Hodags' Hope Wissbroecker (13) reaches above the net for a block Tuesday against Medford. The Hodags' Cami Buchmann (5) jumps up to hit the ball Tuesday against Medford. The Hodags take the court to begin Tuesday's home match against Medford. At left, the Hodags' Ally Seefeldt is introduced prior to the start of Tuesday's home volleyball match against Medford.
At center, Hodags Libero Stephanie Kuester (4) digs out the ball while Hope Wissbrocker (13) and Cami Buchmann (5) look on in Tuesday's home match against Medford.
