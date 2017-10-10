Oneida County Sergeant to run for Sheriff

CLOSE

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Sgt. Greg Gardner

A second candidate has announced his run for Oneida County Sheriff. Gregory Gardner, a 22-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and currently a Sergeant, stated the job is one that has been a life and career goal.

“I’ve spent my entire adult life in public service, both in the military and now in law enforcement,” Gardner stated in a press release. “I am uniquely qualified for this position and have the leadership skills and knowledge necessary to make a seamless transition. I have a great working relationship with the other government agencies throughout Oneida County.”

Gardner added that he believes in fiscal responsibility and would welcome scrutiny of the department in that and all areas, and that he is promoting a “message of transparency, experience and integrity.”

He is a 1986 graduate of Rhinelander High School, a military veteran, holds an Associate’s Degree in police science and a Bachelor’s Degree in criminal justice. Among the duties performed in the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Gardner has worked as a field training officer, special response team member, detective, patrol shift supervisor and is currently liason officer to the School District of Rhinelander.

Gardner and his 11-year-old daughter Samantha, live in Sugar Camp.

Oneida County Medical Examiner Larry Mathein announced his run for Sheriff earlier this month and current Sheriff Grady Hartman has indicated he will run for re-election in 2018.