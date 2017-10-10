Council favors using Trig’s green space for ice skating

Second rink in city contingent upon reaching legal agreement

BY KEVIN BONESKE

REPORTER/PHOTOGRAPHER

Contingent upon reaching a legal agreement, the Rhinelander City Council voted Monday in favor of having an ice skating rink at the Trig’s green space this winter.

“I can tell you that the public response has been tremendously in favor of this endeavor,” said Parks, Buildings and Grounds Committee chairperson Sherrie Belliveau, who noted the area that has been used at Pioneer Park would also be flooded this winter to have two ice skating rinks.

Parks director Jeremy Biolo said a couple of the bleachers at Pioneer Park would be moved over to the Trig’s green space to provide a place to sit.

“Trig’s, they seem more than happy to have it there, and they said we can use the warming facility in a little entrance area there, if people want to,” said Biolo, who proposed the idea of locating a skating rink at the green space. “So, it’s a pretty good win-win for the city, I think.”

In the event having an ice skating area at the Trig’s green space turns out to be a success, Belliveau said she hopes the city and Trig’s could come up with a temporary or permanent warming area to place there in the future.