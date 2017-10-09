Obituary: Nancy J. Newman

Nancy J. Newman, age 77 of Rhinelander, died Oct. 6, 2017. She was born April 12, 1940, in Racine to Charles and Mollie Mence.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Diane (Tom) McMahon; sons, William (Amy) Newman and Larry Newman; and three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Earl.

Family and friends are invited to gather beginning at 10:30 a.m. until the time of committal service at 11 a.m. Oct., 27, at the Northland Memorial Park Garden Chapel in Rhinelander. (Carlson Funeral Home)