Obituary: Helen Humphrey

Helen Joan (Klingen) Humphrey, age 68, died Oct. 6, 2017. She was born July 11, 1949, in Chicago, Ill., to Joseph and Gertrude (Schroeder) Humphrey.

Helen is survived by her children, Liz Niskanen of Menominee, Mich., Cyrus (Jennie) Klingen of Rhinelander, Pati Klingen, Sharon (Ben) Ninedorf and Clifford Klingen, all of Sugar Camp; nine grandchildren; her siblings, Val (Dick) Deehring, Margaret (Reggie) Krecioch Joe, Johnnie, Willie, Jimmy, Mary, Jeanie (Tom), Marty (Deb) Humphrey; and her sister-in-law, Josee Humphrey; friends, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Klingen; her infant son, Michael Patrick Klingen; her siblings, Trudy, Peter, Carl, Paul, and sister-in-law Cookie.

A visitation for Helen will take place Oct. 13, from 4-7 p.m., followed by a parish prayer service at Hildebrand Funeral Home. A second visitation will take place Oct. 14, at 9:30 a.m., and mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m., both at St. Kunegunda Catholic Church in Sugar Camp. Interment will immediately follow in the church cemetery. A luncheon which will be held at the Sugar Camp Elementary School. (Hildebrand Funeral Home)