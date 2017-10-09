GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Hodags 1-2 in GNC tourney No. 2

CLOSE

RHS 5-6 in conference

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls volleyball team lost two matches and won another in the second Great Northern Conference tournament of the season held Saturday at Northland Pines High School.

The Hodags lost to Northland Pines in five games, 15-25, 26-24, 25-20, 19-25, 11-15, and were swept by Antigo, 22-25, 23-25, 18-25, before winning in three straight games against Lakeland Union High School, 25-8, 25-11, 25-17.

Statistical leaders on the day for RHS included: Hope Wissbroecker, 47 kills, 22 digs, five service aces and five solo blocks; Stephanie Kuester, 74 digs and four service aces; Makalya Kuester, 40 set assists and 17 digs; Ally Seefeldt, 31 set assists; Cami Buchmann, six service aces, six kills and two solo blocks; and Molly Wagler, nine kills and four solo blocks.

The Hodags’ season record now stands at 5-6 in the GNC and 14-16 overall going into Tuesday’s final conference match at home for Senior Night against Medford.