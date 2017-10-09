GIRLS SWIMMING: Hatchets swim past Hodags in GNC dual

CLOSE

RHS holds its final home meet

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School girls swimming team held its final home meet of the season Thursday when the Hodags dropped their Great Northern Conference dual to Tomahawk, 101-69.

The Hatchets, who improved to 6-0 in conference dual meets and handed RHS (4-1) its first GNC dual loss of the season, placed first in all 11 swimming events with the Hodags finishing runner-up in seven of them.

RHS finished second in the three relays with freshmen Lisa Kennedy and Makenna Winnicki, senior Jenna Hawley and junior Grace Heck in the 200-yard medley relay (1 minute, 58.14 seconds); Winnicki, Hawley, Heck and sophomore Marisa McGuire in the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.76); and Kennedy, McGuire, junior Maddie Quinn and senior Taylor Macak in the 400 freestyle relay (4:07.77).

The Hodags’ individual runner-up finishes were recorded by Winnicki in the 200 freestyle (2:05.71) and 500 freestyle (5:30.75), senior Carly Seidl in the 50 freestyle (27.07) and Kennedy in the 100 backstroke (1:06).

RHS added nine third-place finishes which included: Quinn, Macak and freshmen Marissa Martin and Ella Schiek, 200 medley relay (2:03.92); Schiek, Seidl, senior Emily McFarland and sophomore Jaylen Janssen, 400 freestyle relay (4:25.36); McGuire, 200 freestyle (2:11.04) and 100 freestyle (59.13); Quinn, 200 individual medley (2:33.51) and 100 backstroke (1:09.44); Heck, 50 freestyle (27.25); Macak, 100 butterfly (1:09.96); and Martin, 100 breaststroke (1:18.22).

The Hodags’ final GNC dual meet is next Thursday at Colby High School.